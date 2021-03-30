VIRAL: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed calls hero cop

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces decided to make a touching phone call to a hero cop in Sharjah to thank him for his kindness.

The phone conversation captured the hearts of netizens and has now gone viral.

Sergeant Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi can be seen all smiles as he spoke with Sheikh Mohamed.

“I am calling to hear your voice and to thank you for your act. I want to greet you, because you brought honour to me, your family and people. May Allah grant you heaven for what you did,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also told Al Hammadi that he had made all Emiratis proud for his generous act.

RELATED STORY: UAE cop pays all fees of troubled driver

When asked if the police officer wants anything, Al Hammadi responded that only wants to meet the Crown Prince.

Sheikh Mohamed responded and said that he also wants to meet the hero cop.

Al Hammadi helped a driver who was in trouble after his car broke down the road. The police official then called a towing service and then paid for it.

Sudanese national Zain Al Abidin tried to return the money but the police officer refused to accept it.

“There’s no need, you are like my father or older brother,” the police officer said.

“I made sure to remember his name which I saw in his badge and thanked him through a live radio programme for others to know that goodness still exists in the heart of people,” Zain Al Abidin added. (TDT)