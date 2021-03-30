Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ted Failon tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran broadcaster Ted Failon has tested positive for COVID-19 according to his co-anchor DJ Chacha.

Failon said that he was informed about a co-worker who tested positive for the virus last March 28.

“This co-worker identified me as a close contact. As soon as I heard the news, I immediately to self-isolate and got tested on March 29,” he said in a statement.

Failon said that the results came back positive for the virus on the night of March 29.

“I am asymptomatic and I will follow the advice to self-isolate and be placed in home quarantine. All of my contacts have been informed of my situation for their appropriate action,” he added.

Failon hopes that he will not develop any symptoms and will continue to work from home if possible.

“This is a reminder to everyone that even in the midst of strictly following the health protocols, the probability of the virus infecting us is still high,” he said. (TDT)

