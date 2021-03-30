Sharon Dacera expresses sympathy to Claire Dela Fuente’s family

The mother of flight attendant Christine Dacera, Sharon, has extended her condolences to the family of OPM icon Claire Dela Fuente.

Dela Fuente passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 63 years old.

In a statement, Dacera said that she knows what it feels to lose a loved one.

“The Lord God is the most high. He is our Creator and Savior. God is always in control. It’s so hard to lose a loved one. I felt what they feel po. My condolences to their family too,” she added.

Dacera and Dela Fuente were both involved in the case of Christine’s death during a New Year’s day party.

Dela Fuente’s son was among those tagged in the case of Dacera’s daughter.

Both mothers have become vocal in defending their children during the trial of the case.

“Earlier this morning, my mom Claire Dela Fuente died due to cardiac arrest. She was also COVID-19 positive,” Gregorio ‘Gigo’ De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

Gigo added that he too tested positive for the virus last week.

He added that Claire’s cause of death was due to cardiac arrest trigerred by her stress and anxiety.

“My mom has a tendency to worry a lot and that caused her body to weaken,” he said. (TDT)