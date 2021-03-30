Raffy Tulfo’s show goes off air as employees test positive for COVID-19

The public service show of Raffy Tulfo temporarily goes off the air in the next few days after some of the network’s employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Kasalukuyang nagsasagawa ng disinfection ang TV 5 Media Center sa Reliance, Mandaluyong, dahil may ilang mga empleyado na nag positive sa COVID-19,” a statement said.

RELATED STORY: Raffy Tulfo reveals how much he earns from his YouTube channel

The show said that it will also go off the air in observance of the Holy Week.

Those who want to stay updated in Tulfo’s latest cases and stories can still check the show’s Youtube and Facebook accounts.

READ ON: WATCH: Alex Gonzaga asks Raffy Tulfo’s help to convince Mommy Pinty to let her go on vacation with boyfriend

“Gayunpaman patuloy niyo pa rin na mapanood ang mga update sa mga kaso na inyong inaabangan, na tinatrabaho ng aming mga field reporter at ang accomplishments ng Raffy Tulfo in Action sa Youtube Channel at Facebook Page,” the statement added.

The show will return on April 5 together with Tulfo. (TDT)