QC Mayor Joy Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 again

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has tested positive for COVID-19 anew.

In a statement, Belmonte said that she is feeling mild symptoms of the infectious virus.

“Eight months after my first bout with COVID-19, I am very sad to report that I have once again tested positive for the virus,” Belmonte said.

“As many doctors have continued to remind us, COVID-19 is an ongoing and evolving pandemic, and we should not let our guard down under any circumstances. Indeed, even after recovering from the virus last year and carefully observing all the recommended precautions, my positive result is a sober reminder that there is no room for complacency when it comes to this disease,” added.

“Thankfully, I am only feeling very mild symptoms at the moment, and I shall continue to perform all my executive functions and duties while I am quarantined at the Hope Community Care Facility in Quezon City,” she further noted.

Belmonte said that contact tracing is now underway for those whom she may have had contact within the last few days.

The city mayor was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2020.

Quezon City had a total confirmed case of COVID-19 of over 45,000.