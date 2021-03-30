‘No more printed tickets’: RTA Dubai transitions to e-tickets for parking violations

In line with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy and its keenness to provide smart services, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) decided to cease the issuance of printed tickets in respect of vehicle violations in Dubai. Instead, RTA will issue e-tickets only via e-mail or text messages. All details of the offence will be communicated through these two channels.

The initiative is also compatible with the precautionary measures against the Covid-19 by avoiding the touching of papers. It contributes to financial sustainability by saving paper and printing-related costs. It fits with the smart inspection initiative where offences are issued remotely via the smart vehicle. It also respects the privacy of the client as no paper ticket will be placed at the front of the vehicle.

A new feature is added to RTA’s website whereby an image of the vehicle and a map showing the location of the offence will be displayed to the owner of the vehicle to have accurate details about the offence and its place. As for motorists using company cars or rented cars, a new feature has been added enabling the vehicle owner (individual or company) to add the telephone number and e-mail address of the driver, such that the offence notification can be delivered to the vehicle’s user and owner.

As for vehicles not registered in the UAE, their owners are required to register in the Notifications Feature to get ticketing notifications. Payment of parking fines for vehicles registered in other countries is now available via RTA’s website. The e-ticketing of vehicles supports Dubai Government’s efforts to become the smartest city in the world and contributes to improving the payment of parking fees service.

Earlier this March, RTA launched a campaign to educate and urge the public to update contact details of their vehicles and familiarise them with the new initiative enabling clients to specify the contact details of the driver (not the owner) to whom the tickets will be issued.

