Family of Pinay lola found dead on hospital floor in Canada seeks answers

The grieving family of elderly Filipina who was found dead on the hospital floor in Canada is seeking answers after the hospital refused to explain the circumstances surrounding her death.

Candida Macarine, 86, was admitted at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Montreal on Feb. 26, due to respiratory distress. She was later pronounced dead early morning of the next day from cardiac arrest.

The family accepted the passing of their mother in peace. But a CBC investigation about a woman found “dead and ice cold” on the floor sparked outrage.

According to the report, Macarine was found dead by a hospital staff on the floor beside her bed in a COVID-19 isolation room last February 27.

Emmanuel Macarine, son of Candida said he only learned the news from his wife.

“She sent me the link and I couldn’t even finish the article. It made me sick,” he said. “It was our right to know what happened to our mom and we were there for two hours no one came to see us.”

The family is demanding transparency from the hospital management that has denied a full explanation.

“Why hide things from us? Is there a cover-up? Was there criminal negligence? Who is responsible? We demand transparency for a nurse inquest and accountability,” Gilda Macarine, Candida’s daughter said.

A source who is working at the hospital confirmed to CBC that the dates and times of Macarine’s death matched the circumstances reported.

The family accused the hospital of racism and mistreatment.

“The worst and most devastating thing was that we were only guessing and analyzing from the news that this was our mother,” Placido Macarine, Candida’s son, said. “This is clearly for me racial discrimination. This is racism.”

“From February 27 until today March 22, nothing was done — not a single word of explanation nor apology,” Placido furthered.

“Is it because we are Asians that they just put us aside as not worthy of their attention?” he asked.

The regional health agency, CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal has launched an internal investigation regarding the incident.

The health agency also issued an apology to the family and assured them that they are taking the situation seriously. (RA)