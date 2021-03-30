Dubai initiative logs over 68,000 volunteer hours as part of vaccination campaign

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai announced that the volunteer initiative, entitled, “The Future is Proud of Our Health,” launched by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in 2020, with the participation of over 250 volunteers from the “Nabdh Al Emarat” volunteer team registered at the CDA, has completed over 68,000 volunteer hours and saved over AED5.304 million.

The initiative is part of the coronavirus response programme and vaccination campaign of the Dubai Volunteering Programme, which registered over 1,065 volunteer initiatives in 2020 requiring over 289,504 volunteer hours.

This initiative, which was launched in the middle of February, aimed to support the national vaccination campaign in eight locations in Dubai, including Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport, the Al Mizhar Centre, Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre, Al Barsha Hall, Hor Al Anz and Al Lisaili.

The initiative’s volunteers were trained to perform several key duties at the vaccination centres, including conducting preliminary testing of visitors, such as checking their temperature and blood pressure, as well as organisational tasks, such as the registration of visitors and ensuring adherence to relevant precautionary measures.

Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, CEO of Development and Social Care Sector at the CDA, stated that the conditions associated with the coronavirus pandemic helped attract growing numbers of volunteers, noting that the number registered at the CDA since the start of the Dubai Volunteering Programme until the end of 2020 amounted to 30,458 volunteers from different nationalities.

He also noted that the pandemic revealed a number of positive aspects of Emirati society, most notably its cohesion and the cooperation among its members from various nationalities and cultures.

“In 2020, 1,065 volunteer initiatives were registered as part of the CDA’s Dubai Volunteering Programme, and total volunteer hours amounted to 289,504, saving over AED22,581,312,” he added.