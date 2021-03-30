Drilon: VP Robredo most qualified to be the next PH president

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon believes that Vice President Leni Robredo is ‘the most qualified’ to be the country’s next Philippine president.

“Right now, there is no question that Vice President Leni Robredo, to us, is the most qualified to be the next president,” Drilon told ABS-CBN News.

Drilon however said that it is still up to Robredo to decide if she will run for the country’s top post.

“She is our chairman, we will support her, but the matter of running is a personal decision and up to this point, Vice President Leni has not decided to cast her hat in the national political ring,” Drilon added.

In her previous interview, Robredo refused to answer questions about her plans for the 2022 national elections saying that thinking about the national polls is a ‘sin’ amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Robredo was earlier asked by reporters about her 2022 plans during her visit to Iloilo, wherein she responded that she has no plans so far for the national polls.

“Wala pa. Parang kasalanan isipin iyong eleksyon ngayon, dahil ang daming naghihirap, ang taas ng cases. Parang huwag muna. Marami pang puwedeng mangyari,” Robredo said.

Robredo also dismissed criticisms that she’s already making rounds for the 2022 elections and clarified that the places she visited are areas with low voters turnout.

“Siguro kung eleksyon na iyong iniisip ko, magpapatawag ako ng maraming tao para hindi sayang iyong baba. So iyon nga, trabaho muna saka itong COVID response iyong asikasuhin natin,” she added.

Robredo lagged behind recent Presidential surveys. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte consistently led the surveys.