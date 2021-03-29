UAE CUSTOMS: Failing to declare any prohibited goods at airports will be classified as smuggling

The UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) warned on Sunday that failing to declare any prohibited goods at airports will be classified as smuggling.

“Regarding the penalty for smuggling, according to the Uniform Customs Law, customs smuggling ranges from a fine to a period of 3 months to 3 years, or one of these two sentences, or confiscation of goods and tools. [The penalty is based on] the type of smuggling offence and commodity.”

The statement comes as the FCA issued their latest guide on prohibited items under the travel customs and procedures.

Among allowed items to carry are the following: movie projection devices, radio and CD players, digital cameras, TV and receiver (one of each), and personal sports equipment.

Also allowed are portable computers and printers, and medication for personal use provided it complies with applicable regulations.

Meanwhile, travelers can only bring gifts whose value must not exceed AED3,000. Cigarettes should not exceed 200 sticks, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products should not be carried by passengers below the age of 18.

Travelers carrying more than AED60,000 (whether cash and/or precious metals) must disclose the amount to customs officers.

“Entry of a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including; live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco,” the FCA said.

Ali Saeed Matar Al-Nyadi, Commissioner of Customs, said that customs observers and inspectors are always on the lookout for any violation of the customs procedures.