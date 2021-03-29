Robredo disowns fake e-mail linking her to anti-Duterte messages

Vice President Leni Robredo clarified that her office was not sending e-mails supposedly congratulating those who continuously destroy the image of President Rodrigo Duterte on social media.

Robredo shared a screenshot of the supposed email that reads: “I would like to congratulate you for what you are doing. Please continue to destroy the image of President Duterte since this will be crucial in retaking the presidential seat for the 2022 elections. I want to be seated there!”

In reaction to the circulating message, Robredo said: “Muli, pinapaalalahanan natin ang ating mga kababayan na maging mas mapanuri sa mga nababasa online at huwag basta maniwala sa mga haka-haka at kasinungalingan.”

Robredo has yet to finalize her plans for the 2022 national elections, but she has expressed that she is open to run for a higher post.

“Sa ngayon, nakatutok lamang ang Bise Presidente sa iba’t ibang inisyatibo sa ilalim ng COVID-19 operations ng OVP,” her office said.