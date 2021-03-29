Communications Secretary Martin Andanar tests positive for COVID-19

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a report on GMA News, Andanar said that he got swabbed at the airport was found positive for the virus last March 27.

The communications chief said that he came from Dinagat Islands but he was negative for the virus before he went there.

Andanar is among the latest cabinet officials who tested positive for the virus. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez also got infected with the virus.

The Department of Health has recorded 10,016 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 731,894. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 115,495, also another record high.