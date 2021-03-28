Worshippers wounded in suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church on Palm Sunday

A suicide bomber blew up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Palm Sunday, March 28, leaving 14 people injured.

Earlier, the local police said the bomber had acted alone.

Police said the mass was about to end at the church of Sulawesi when the explosion occurred at the side entrance.

The blast could have led to fatal casualties if it had happened at the church’s main gate according to Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto.

Footage from security cameras showed the intensity of the blast which propelled fire, smoke and debris into the middle of the road.

A priest at the church Father Wilhemus Tulak, told Indonesian media that a suspected bomber arrived on a motorbike and tried to get inside the church, but was stopped by security guards.

Meanwhile, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said they were looking into which radical networks the bombers belonged to and whether the attack was linked to recent arrests of suspected militants.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Indonesia’s National Counterterrorism Agency chief Boy Rafli Amar called Sunday’s attack as an act of terrorism.

Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday.

He also urged the public to remain calm and trust the authorities. (RA)