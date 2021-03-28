Latest NewsNewsTFT News

President Rodrigo Duterte celebrates 76th birthday in isolation

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the Joint National Task Force-Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-RTF ELCAC) Region 8 meeting at the Summit Hotel in Tacloban City, Leyte on March 18, 2021. ALFRED FRIAS/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be celebrating his birthday in isolation following the recommendation of the Chief Executive’s doctors and the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

“He (Duterte) will certainly continue with his presidential duties even under quarantine and while celebrating the quietude of the day of his birth,” said Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo regarding the president who is turning 76 today, March 28.

2021 marks the second year that President Duterte isolated himself for his birthday after his exposure to public officials who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Panelo lamented that Duterte’s 76th birthday celebration is still “in midst of a global health crisis and under a cloud of gloom that has engulfed the horizon that placed in tatters our economy and placed the lives of our countrymen upside down.”

He said he thanks the Lord for allowing Duterte to take the lead in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

“The birth of a person is an event that cannot pass without recognizing it as a gift from the Almighty. We take therefore this occasion to thank God for giving life to this maverick of a President, and for lending us his time and his indefatigable spirit to serve and protect the people with his unorthodox ways and selfless brand of public service that puts to risk his life, honor and the presidency,” he said as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

The Covid-19 pandemic, Panelo said, would not stop Duterte from “savoring the simple joy of playing with his grandchildren in Davao where he is now.”

“Consistent with his daredevil character and deep filial ties, the President, while being ensconced in relative safety with his loved ones in his comfort zone, will continue with his manning the ramparts against the enemy, with unsurprising dexterity,” Panelo said.

He said he wished that Duterte continues to enjoy “good health” and “long life.”

He made the message, as he acknowledged that Duterte’s birthday wish is for the total eradication of Covid-19 and for the Filipinos’ observance of the minimum health protocols for their safety and protection amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte wishes nothing more than “the end to the pandemic.”

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

