LOOK: 5,000 people attend concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 test

Spectators wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Five thousand people attended a jam-packed concert in Barcelona, Spain after having rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the event.

Music lovers enjoyed the pre-pandemic set up of the sold-out show of Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian where people are not required to observe social distancing.

Attendees were only required to wear face masks throughout the concert provided by the organizers in the Palau Sant Jordi arena, as per reports from Reuters.

Reuters reported that ticket buyers were given three venues where they could take a quick antigen test on Saturday morning.

A code was sent 10 to 15 minutes later to the attendees showing their results.

Meanwhile, people with comorbidities such as heart disease, cancer, and those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 are told not to sign up for the event.

The said concert, which has been approved by local health authorities, will serve as a test for whether similar events will be held again.

“People have understood perfectly the measures we’re adopting,” co-organiser Dani Poveda told Reuters.

