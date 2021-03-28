ION installs Gulf Region’s first ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in Abu Dhabi

In response to growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure, ION, the UAE-based sustainable transportation joint venture between Bee’ah and Crescent Enterprises, has installed high-power, ultra-fast charging stations with a total capacity of up to 350KW, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Capable of charging electric vehicles (EV) through a connection to a user interface unit, the stations can supply combined charging system (CCS) EVs. Through its compatibility with all manufacturers, the stations also solve a common issue with EV charging infrastructure by catering to all types of e-vehicles including buses.

Another major benefit of the ION stations is its offer of the fastest charging times in the UAE, fully charging vehicles in less than 15 minutes on average and reducing user waiting time drastically. They are 25 times faster than a traditional home charger which only supplies up to 7 KW. Featuring less cable work, the stations are also cost-effective and reduce carbon footprint. A forthcoming announcement will be shared when the stations is officially open to accept customers.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Chairman at ION, said: “This is yet another demonstration of ION’s commitment to supporting the e-mobility network in the UAE. ION is at the forefront of bringing transformative, green mobility solutions to the market, and we are delighted to claim we have installed the Gulf region’s first ultra-fast charging stations. This move will go a long way to promote the mass adoption of EVs which will improve air quality and reduce vehicular pollution in support the UAE’s sustainability ambitions.”

Nasir Al Shamsi, Director Sustainable Mobility at Bee’ah, said: “We are proud to have pioneered the installation of these ultra-fast charging stations in the region and the UAE, offering EV users convenience and efficiency that was not available before. We are rapidly responding to emerging industry trends and meeting the needs of players across the burgeoning electric transportation network in the UAE. ION’s aim is to continue to facilitate and enhance the network while utilising best-in-class technology, vehicles and infrastructure.”

ION is fast-tracking the development of electric transportation in the UAE, and has achieved significant milestones within a few short years since its launch. Within Abu Dhabi, ION manages on-demand electric transportation in Masdar City, matching residents to a fleet of electric vehicles and autonomous electric shuttles through a mobile app.

ION also recently concluded a successful pilot trial of the NAVYA shuttles in the University City of Sharjah as well as launching Sharjah’s first network of public electric vehicle charging stations. In partnership with NAVYA, ION is promoting the use of shared autonomous transport to the MENA region.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ION’s electric vehicles and drivers have been deployed, pro bono, for the transport of Sharjah Medical District’s doctors to facilitate home visits and COVID-19 testing. ION’s electric fleet are also utilised for medicine logistics services by University Hospital Sharjah for fast and efficient deliveries.