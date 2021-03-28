Duterte to celebrate 76th birthday in Davao with family

President Rodrigo Duterte will be celebrating his 76th birthday in his hometown in Davao City on March 28.

Malacanang said that Duterte will immediately return to Manila as he welcomes the arrival of one million doses of Sinovac vaccines.

Duterte is now 76 years old. This is the second birthday of Duterte under lockdown. Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal will be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine starting March 29.

RELATED STORY: Duterte’s ‘Build Build Build’ completes over 144,925 classrooms in PH

“I’m sure the President wishes an end to this pandemic at nais po niya lahat tayo makabalik po sa buhay natin na normal. Ibig sabihin, babalik tayo doon sa napakataas na ating growth rate taun-taon, because ang kanyang pangako ay mas komportableng buhay para sa lahat,: Roque said in a briefing when asked about the President’s birthday wish.

A source told Philippine Star that the birthday celebration will be strictly with family.

READ ON: Duterte reminds public to strictly observe minimum health protocols to fight COVID-19

“Strictly family. And very limited are those who will be allowed to mingle with him on his birthday,” the same source said.

Unlike before when a few friends were welcome to celebrate with him, Duterte will have his birthday dinner only with family. (TDT)