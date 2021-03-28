Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOT suspends staycations in NCR Plus during week-long ECQ

The Tourism Department is suspending all staycations in the NCR Plus Bubble during the implementation of a week-long Enhanced Community Quarantine.

In an advisory to all hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, motels, and similar establishments, Tourism Secretary Berna Puyat ordered the suspension the operation of staycation hotels for leisure guests within the areas to be placed under ECQ.

The advisory however clarifies that guests who are already billeted in these establishments by midnight on Sunday may still push through with their original booking.

The DOT added that no new bookings will be allowed for the week.

Puyat thanked the staycation hotels for allowing their guests to rebook without penalties “as they support the goals of this administration for a healthy and safe tourism industry.”

Hotels are now classified as isolation, quarantine, and staycation hotels. (TDT)

