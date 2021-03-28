Cebu Pacific assures continuous operation of domestic, international flights during ECQ

Cebu Pacific will continue to operate all flights this week amid the imposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in NCR Plus Bubble.

However, only essential travelers will be allowed to travel.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said that it will maintain its domestic and international flights as scheduled until April 4, 2021.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, the carrier will maintain its domestic and international flights, but passengers may opt to postpone their travel.

“Passengers who wish to postpone their travel during this time may conveniently choose their preferred option (Rebook, 2-year Travel Fund or Refund) online, through (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) up to 30 days from date of departure,” the advisory read.

“This is a developing situation. We may adjust flights depending on government regulations,” it added.

Cebu Pacific said it will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation to place Metro Manila and nearby provinces under ECQ from Monday, March 28, until Sunday, April 4, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (RA)