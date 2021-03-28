Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: PH records 9,475 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on the third straight day.

The DOH reported 9,475 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 721,892.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is at 105,568, also another record high.

11 new deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to now 13,170.

The government also recorded a mass recovery of 22,000 new recoveries bringing the total to 603,154.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are now placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ for one week.

This is the strictest form of lockdown that can be imposed due to the unstoppable rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Under ECQ, no public transportation will be available and only essential workers or personnel will be allowed to go out of their residences. (TDT)

