#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 27

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 160,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 27, Saturday stands at 7,959,682 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 80.48 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines like Sinopharm more effective against fighting new COVID-19 variants

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

