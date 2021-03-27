Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy recognizes heroism of Filipina nurses in UAE through OWWA “Marilag Awards”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE acknowledged the valiant efforts of the Filipinos in the frontlines who have served for around 15 years across the country.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana led the Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Office of Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) to recognize eight Filipino nurses whose heroism and commendable drive together with the UAE’s proactive healthcare force have contributed immensely to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A simple ceremony held at the Sentro Rizal witnessed the conferment of the ‘Marilag Award’ to nurse Joan Asejo Florendo, who shared her insights and experiences that she encountered during the height of the pandemic in the UAE.

The OWWA ‘Marilag Awards’ recognize Filipina OFWs who introduced change within their respective communities and highlight how they engaged in various activities to empower others, most especially during the time of the pandemic.

The embassy also recognized the efforts of seven more individuals: Ms. Ma. Victoria Domingo, Ms. Divina Digap, Ms. Maricel Villanueva, Ms. Mary Grace Companero, Ms. Felyn Espina, Ms. Amna Beloria, and Ms. Lorraine Alvarez who were nominated by the Filipino Nurses Association in the UAE (FNAE) represented by Nurse Joel Hualde.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 27

19 mins ago

PH to enforce house to house search for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms – Roque

31 mins ago

BREAKING: Metro Manila, nearby provinces placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine

2 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: 2,304 new cases in UAE, total now at 453,069

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button