PH Embassy recognizes heroism of Filipina nurses in UAE through OWWA “Marilag Awards”

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE acknowledged the valiant efforts of the Filipinos in the frontlines who have served for around 15 years across the country.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana led the Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Office of Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) to recognize eight Filipino nurses whose heroism and commendable drive together with the UAE’s proactive healthcare force have contributed immensely to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A simple ceremony held at the Sentro Rizal witnessed the conferment of the ‘Marilag Award’ to nurse Joan Asejo Florendo, who shared her insights and experiences that she encountered during the height of the pandemic in the UAE.

The OWWA ‘Marilag Awards’ recognize Filipina OFWs who introduced change within their respective communities and highlight how they engaged in various activities to empower others, most especially during the time of the pandemic.

The embassy also recognized the efforts of seven more individuals: Ms. Ma. Victoria Domingo, Ms. Divina Digap, Ms. Maricel Villanueva, Ms. Mary Grace Companero, Ms. Felyn Espina, Ms. Amna Beloria, and Ms. Lorraine Alvarez who were nominated by the Filipino Nurses Association in the UAE (FNAE) represented by Nurse Joel Hualde.