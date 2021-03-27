Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina killed, burned by two Filipino suspects in Canada

Photo from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

A 49-year-old Filipina was killed and then burned by two suspects in Burnaby, Vancouver, Canada.

The charred body of the victim, identified as Maria Cecilia Loreto was found at around 1:57 a.m of March 18., a day after she was reported missing by her family.

Loreto, an immigrant from the Philippines, went missing on March 17, her body was later found by police the following day at a park in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby police nabbed the suspects Carlo Tobias, 21, and a 15-year-old unnamed accomplice.

The two were slapped with charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Canadian media reported that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesperson Sergeant Frank Jang confirmed this however he did not disclose the motive behind the killing due to the sensitivity of the information.

Meanwhile, the Filipino community in Burnaby is lamenting Loreto’s death and the arrest of the suspects.

Loreto, who was an active member of the local Filipino community, worked at a grocery store in Vancouver. (RA)

