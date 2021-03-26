‘Postpone non-essential travel during NCR Plus bubble’, says Philippine Ports Authority

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Friday urged the public to postpone non-essential travels during the imposition of the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus Bubble.

“Kami po ay nananawagan at nakikiusap po sa ating mga kababayan na magbibiyahe po at dadaan sa ating mga pantalan na kung di naman po essential at hindi po ganun ka importante ang ating paglalakbay ay ipagpaliban na muna po natin ito,” Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Atty. Jay Santiago said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Hintayin po natin ang abiso ng pamahalaan kung kailang luluwag muli ang pagbibiyahe,” he added.

Under the NCR Plus Bubble, non-essential travel outside NCR, and its adjacent provinces Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan is prohibited from March 22 until April 4.

Stranded passengers began to troop outside the gates of the PPA since the start of the tighter quarantine protocols.

Santiago furthered that only authorized persons outside residence (APOR), as well as stranded or returning residents are allowed to return in their respective provinces.

He added that passengers have to present complete requirements before they are allowed to board the ship.