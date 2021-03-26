LOOK: First batch of UAE residents granted with Emirati passport, citizenship

Less than two months after the UAE government announced sweeping changes to the ‘Executive Regulation of the Federal Law concerning nationality and Passports’, several foreign businessmen and scientists have now been given their Emirati passports.

Among them was a renowned Indian businessman, whose Emirati passport was issued in Dubai earlier this month. Another was a university professor and scientist currently based in the emirate of Sharjah. Their families may also be granted with Emirati citizenship, based on the amended legislation.

The two were among the first batch of residents to have received their Emirati passports after the historic move of the UAE Cabinet to grant Emirati citizenship to select foreigners and professionals on January 30.

“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,” announced in a Twitter post by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Foreigners, however, cannot apply for citizenship. They must be nominated by UAE royals or officials. The UAE Cabinet would give the final approval.

The UAE passport was ranked as one of the best in the world in terms of mobility, and the legislation to allow foreigners to acquire this jewel in the country’s crown capped the series of transformative residency reforms rolled out by the government.

Over the past year, the UAE has been reaching out to talented and accomplished people in every field. In November 2020, the country became the first Gulf Arab nation to give foreign investors the right to full company ownership in the UAE without the need of an Emirati sponsor, in certain commercial activities and under the policies set by the UAE Cabinet. Before this announcement, foreign shareholders could own up to 49 per cent of a local company while an Emirati partner held the 51 per cent majority share.

The Golden Visa, a long-term residency permit of five years (for highly talented residents and entrepreneurs) or 10 years (for investors who put at least Dhs10 million in the UAE economy), was announced in 2019, replacing the standard short-term permits for the eligible few, encouraging real estate ownership plans.

This initiative was also meant to attract top talent in science and arts from other nations and to retain the best students in the UAE.