Latest News

Abu Dhabi rolls out at-home vaccination for citizens, residents aged 51 above

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

UAE nationals and residents aged 51 and above in Abu Dhabi can opt to be vaccinated at home, the emirate’s media office announced.

Both eligible citizens and residents can book the service by calling Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) toll-free number 800 50.

The home vaccination service called “We Reach You Whenever You Are” initiative aims to protect the vulnerable age-group against COVID-19.

The initiative is in line with the ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ national campaign and complements the existing at-home vaccination service launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The initiative was launched by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), in cooperation with the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, and the Majalis Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Abu Dhabi Health Service (Seha), Family Development Foundation (FD), and Abu Dhabi Media.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Postpone non-essential travel during NCR Plus bubble’, says Philippine Ports Authority

28 mins ago

P109-million worth of unclaimed AKAP financial aid for OFWs at risk of being forfeited

57 mins ago

OWWA urges returning OFWs to postpone their trips

2 hours ago

OFW dies of heart attack while in Cebu quarantine facility

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button