Abu Dhabi rolls out at-home vaccination for citizens, residents aged 51 above

UAE nationals and residents aged 51 and above in Abu Dhabi can opt to be vaccinated at home, the emirate’s media office announced.

Both eligible citizens and residents can book the service by calling Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) toll-free number 800 50.

The home vaccination service called “We Reach You Whenever You Are” initiative aims to protect the vulnerable age-group against COVID-19.

The initiative is in line with the ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ national campaign and complements the existing at-home vaccination service launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The initiative was launched by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), in cooperation with the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, and the Majalis Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Abu Dhabi Health Service (Seha), Family Development Foundation (FD), and Abu Dhabi Media.