UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 recoveries

Some 2,043 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases detected within the past 24 in the UAE pushed the total number of recorded cases to 448,637, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday.

The patients who are from various nationalities are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry also announced 10 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,466 since the pandemic started last year.

An additional 2,200 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 431,773.

MoHAP announced that it conducted 235,564 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi has reduced the cost of PCR test in the emirate to AED65 or approximately PHP860.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) ordered the lowering of the cost of nasal swab tests from AED85 to AED65. This was an 82 percent decrease from the standard PCR cost of AED370 when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

Private firms in Abu Dhabi are required to undergo mandatory PCR testing for free every two weeks, according to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic.

All private-sector employees working in vital sectors and service industries will undergo mandatory testing.

The move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the vaccination rollout.