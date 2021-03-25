Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives calls from GCC leaders offering condolences

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received phone calls from GCC leaders who offered their condolences on the death of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During their calls, H.R.H King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia; Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman; and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, expressed their sincere condolences, asking Allah Almighty to grant the Al Maktoum family and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the leaders for their sincere support, wishing them good health and wellness and continued security and stability for their countries.

The Vice President declared a 10-day mourning period in Dubai for the passing of his brother.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court, meanwhile, ordered work suspension at all government institutions for three days.