Roque recovers from COVID-19, vows to limit going out

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has recovered from COVID-19 more than a week after announcing he tested positive for the virus.

“Salamat kay Dr Du at lahat ng staff ng Summit Hotel Oplan Kalinga Isolation Center. Quarantine finally over pero sa Lunes pa ang balik Malacañang. Press briefing via Zoom pa rin today,” he said in his Facebook post.

In a virtual press briefing, Roque said his last reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test yielded a negative result.

The spokesperson promised to limit unnecessarily going outside to prevent contracting COVID-19 anew.

“So ngayon po kung hindi kinakailangan pumunta sa ospital, hindi na po ako tatapak sa ospital,” he said.

Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Roque said he visited at least seven hospitals in a span of two weeks.