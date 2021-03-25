Latest News

Roque recovers from COVID-19, vows to limit going out

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has recovered from COVID-19 more than a week after announcing he tested positive for the virus.

“Salamat kay Dr Du at lahat ng staff ng Summit Hotel Oplan Kalinga Isolation Center. Quarantine finally over pero sa Lunes pa ang balik Malacañang. Press briefing via Zoom pa rin today,” he said in his Facebook post.

In a virtual press briefing, Roque said his last reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test yielded a negative result.

The spokesperson promised to limit unnecessarily going outside to prevent contracting COVID-19 anew.

“So ngayon po kung hindi kinakailangan pumunta sa ospital, hindi na po ako tatapak sa ospital,” he said.

Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Roque said he visited at least seven hospitals in a span of two weeks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pope Francis orders pay cut for Vatican cardinals, priests

22 mins ago

Is it safe? Researchers invent nose-only mask for new normal

1 hour ago

‘Visang Pampamilya’: Pinoys welcome UAE’s 5-year multi-entry tourist visa

2 hours ago

BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 8,773 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button