Pope Francis orders pay cut for Vatican cardinals, priests

His Holiness Pope Francis has ordered the pay cut for cardinals and priests in the Vatican, as part of the city-state’s efforts to reduce spending.

Cardinals will see their salaries cut by 10 percent effective April 1, while priests’ paychecks will be reduced by three percent, the pontiff wrote in an apostolic letter.

Under the same measure, eight percent will be reduced to the salaries of department heads and secretaries of dicasteries.

“An economically sustainable future today requires, among other decisions, the adoption of measures concerning staff salaries,” read the notice.

“Although the Holy See and the Vatican City State are adequately capitalized, it is necessary to ensure sustainability and a balance between income and expenditure in current economic and financial management,” Francis wrote.

There are no clear records on how much the salaries cardinals and priests were receiving. In a report in 2014, it was reported that bishops receive $5,900 or approximately AED21,700 per month apart from donations.

Pope Francis had been fixing the financial system inside the Vatican. In a report on Agence France-Presse, the Vatican has a deficit of 11 million euros.

