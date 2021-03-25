Latest News

Jollibee Corp. to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for employees, families

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. has joined the list of companies in the private sector that vowed to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for all employees in their chain of restaurants in the Philippines.

In addition, the corporation said employees’ families are included in the vaccination program, as part of its aim to protect the health and safety of its staff and customers against COVID-19.

Jollibee Group Chairman and Founder Tony Tan Caktiong said, “Our employees’ safety and well-being has always been paramount.”

The vaccination program covers employees from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Burger King, Red Ribbon, Panda Express, PHO24, as well as commissaries, distribution centers, support functions, and the Jollibee Group Foundation.

Earlier this month, Golden Arches Development Corp, the operator of McDonald’s Philippines, said they have purchased almost 100,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for the free vaccination program for their employees.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives calls from GCC leaders offering condolences

3 hours ago

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 recoveries

3 hours ago

PH eyes local production of COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago

Roque recovers from COVID-19, vows to limit going out

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button