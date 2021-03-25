Jollibee Corp. to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for employees, families

Homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. has joined the list of companies in the private sector that vowed to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for all employees in their chain of restaurants in the Philippines.

In addition, the corporation said employees’ families are included in the vaccination program, as part of its aim to protect the health and safety of its staff and customers against COVID-19.

Jollibee Group Chairman and Founder Tony Tan Caktiong said, “Our employees’ safety and well-being has always been paramount.”

The vaccination program covers employees from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Burger King, Red Ribbon, Panda Express, PHO24, as well as commissaries, distribution centers, support functions, and the Jollibee Group Foundation.

Earlier this month, Golden Arches Development Corp, the operator of McDonald’s Philippines, said they have purchased almost 100,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for the free vaccination program for their employees.