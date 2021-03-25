Is it safe? Researchers invent nose-only mask for new normal

Researchers in China and Mexico came up with an invention that would fit the so-called ‘new normal’ through their nose-only mask.

The mask aims to protect its users while eating and drinking, according to a Reuters report. It can be worn underneath a regular mask, leaving the wearer at least partly protected when s/he lowers lower the outer face mask to eat or talk.

Researchers said that the mask lowers the risk of COVID-19 infection while a person is eating.

Earlier this month, a similar modified mask, developed by Jiang Jinjun, a doctor of pneumology department of Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai, was also recently launched in China’s Hubei province. It is now being used by frontliners to reduce the risk of contracting the virus while medical personnel are having their meals.

“Doctors and nurses work long hours in hospital, and we have to remove our mask to eat or drink. Although the time required to do so is short, the risk of getting infected is high,” said Jiang in an interview with China News Service.

Johns Hopkins University said that human cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings important.

The World Health Organisation is also urging people to wear face masks covering the nose, mouth and chin to best protect from the virus.

Last month, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said double-masking protects people more from catching the coronavirus.