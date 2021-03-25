Dubai announces free parking following Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s death

The emirate of Dubai has announced free parking, except multi-level parking lots, effective today March 25 until March 27.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the move to pay tribute to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away last Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, declared a 10-day mourning period in the emirate for the passing of his brother.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court, meanwhile, ordered work suspension at all government institutions for three days.