Latest News

Dubai announces free parking following Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s death

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The emirate of Dubai has announced free parking, except multi-level parking lots, effective today March 25 until March 27.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the move to pay tribute to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away last Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, declared a 10-day mourning period in the emirate for the passing of his brother.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court, meanwhile, ordered work suspension at all government institutions for three days.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Roque recovers from COVID-19, vows to limit going out

10 mins ago

Pope Francis orders pay cut for Vatican cardinals, priests

32 mins ago

Is it safe? Researchers invent nose-only mask for new normal

2 hours ago

‘Visang Pampamilya’: Pinoys welcome UAE’s 5-year multi-entry tourist visa

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button