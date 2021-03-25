BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 8,773 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 8,773 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 693,048. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 99,891, also another record high.

A total of 57 new deaths was recorded increasing the death toll to 13,095.

The government also recorded 574 new recoveries bringing the total to 580,062

The OCTA Research team projects that a downward number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region Plus bubble may be felt in the next month.

The new coronavirus cases surge in the Philippines has surpassed the 2020 peak recorded in July and August last year.

The Department of Health said that most cases came from Metro Manila and the Calabarzon area.

“Our cases are still increasing at a fast rate. Our peak during the past week has exceeded the peak we saw in the first week of August 2020,” the DOH said in an online briefing.

The country has averaged 5,644 daily cases last March which is considered to be quadruple times higher than January.

Metro Manila is also classified as high risk based on the speed of increase in cases.

Cases in the capital region grew by 137% from March 7 to March 20 as compared to February 21 to March 6.

Marikina, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, San Juan, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Quezon City, and Parañaque are cities classified as critical risk.

“However, we see that the regional healthcare utilization rate is in the safe zone. This is important because our regional healthcare utilization rate serves as the buffer,” the DOH added.

There are 43 hospitals in Metro Manila considered under the critical rate zone or with 85% occupancy rate and above.

Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and Caraga were at “moderate risk” for COVID-19.

“It’s important that whether we detect a variant of concern in an area or not, now that we are seeing a fast increase in cases, our regions and our local governments must ensure that our strategies are implemented quickly and effectively,” the DOH added.