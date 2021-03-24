Gov’t vaccinates 500,000 people against COVID-19 in PH

The Philippines so far has vaccinated over 500,000 individuals against COVID-19.

The program started last March 1 in hopes to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

In a statement released by the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 on Wednesday, there are already 508,332 individuals who were vaccinated as of March 23.

The vaccines were administered and distributed across 1,759 vaccination sites in the country.

At least 98 percent of the available vaccines or 1,105,500 out of 1,125,600 have already been distributed to various regions.

“The vaccine of HCWs [healthcare workers] is being done in batches to ensure adequate staffing in health facilities, in light of possible adverse events,” the statement said.

The government is prioritizing over a million health workers in its vaccination program.

So far, the Philippines has received around 1.5 million doses of donated vaccines from China and the World Health Organization.

The country’s procurement of 1 million doses of vaccine from Sinovac is also expected to arrive on March 29.

The Philippines has also received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility.

Additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in early April. The country has so far received half a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Philippine Airlines brought the vaccines to the country, the first for a local airline. (TDT)