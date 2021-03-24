DOH: PH COVID-19 surge surpasses 2020 peak, NCR at high risk

The new coronavirus cases surge in the Philippines has surpassed the 2020 peak recorded in July and August last year.

The Department of Health said that most cases came from Metro Manila and the Calabarzon area.

“Our cases are still increasing at a fast rate. Our peak during the past week has exceeded the peak we saw in the first week of August 2020,” the DOH said in an online briefing.

The country has averaged 5,644 daily cases last March, which is considered to be quadruple times higher than January.

Metro Manila is also classified as ‘high-risk’ based on the speed of increase in cases.

Cases in the capital region grew by 137% from March 7 to March 20 as compared to February 21 to March 6.

Marikina, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, San Juan, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Quezon City, and Parañaque are cities classified as ‘critical risk’.

“However, we see that the regional healthcare utilization rate is in the safe zone. This is important because our regional healthcare utilization rate serves as the buffer,” the DOH added.

There are 43 hospitals in Metro Manila considered under the critical rate zone or with an 85% occupancy rate and above.

Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and Caraga were at “moderate risk” for COVID-19.

“It’s important that whether we detect a variant of concern in an area or not, now that we are seeing a fast increase in cases, our regions and our local governments must ensure that our strategies are implemented quickly and effectively,” the DOH added. (TDT)