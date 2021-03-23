Private companies in Abu Dhabi required to undergo free PCR testing every after two weeks

Private firms in Abu Dhabi are required to undergo mandatory PCR testing for free every two weeks according to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic.

All private-sector employees working in vital sectors and service industries will undergo mandatory testing.

The move aims to continuously curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the vaccination rollout.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) invites all eligible members of the population to book vaccination appointments. The vaccination will take place on March 21.

UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above are eligible for the government’s vaccination program which can be accessed in at least 100 cenrers.

H.E. Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of MoHAP, announced that 72.89 per cent of the elderly and those with chronic diseases have now received a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 20.

The UAE government also vaccinated 56.59 percent of its eligible population. (TDT)