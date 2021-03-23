PH logs 5,867 new cases, death toll nears 13K mark

The Department of Health has recorded 5,867 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 677,653.

This is slightly lower compared to the record-breaking 8,019 cases last Monday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases is currently at 86,200, still the highest since the start of the pandemic.

20 new deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to 12,992.

The government also recorded 620 new recoveries bringing the total to 578,461.

OCTA Research Group said that the number of COVID-19 cases will unlikely to go down in the next two weeks despite government intervention.

OCTA research fellow Guido David told CNN Philippines that as of the moment, the reproduction number of COVID-19 in Metro Manila is at 2.1.

“Right now the reproduction number in NCR is about 2.1 and if we want to reduce the number of cases, that means we have to reduce the reproduction number from 2 all the way down to 1,” David said.

The reproduction rate means the number of people can infect.

“This cannot happen in two weeks, unfortunately,” he added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under the so-called bubble or NCR Plus.

Under the new policy, non-essential travels will be prohibited in and out of Metro Manila and other provinces covered by the ‘bubble’. (TDT)