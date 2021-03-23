More Sharjah residents contacting authorities regarding parties, other COVID-19 mask violations

The Sharjah Police reported that more people are using digital platforms to report violations on the existing COVID-19 protocols.

Authorities appealed to the public to report the violations they see via the 901, “Haris” service on the Sharjah Police smart app, or [email protected]

People can tell police officers if there are violations that could endanger public health.

“The channels received all reports, transgressions and actions that endanger the health and safety of community members as a result of negligence and recklessness, which lead to violators being subjected to penalties and legal violations,” the Sharjah Police said in a report on Gulf Today.

The Sharjah Police insisted that among top violations include non-compliance to wearing masks and gatherings.

The police said that a crisis cell has been entrusted to manage the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic by dealing with the emergency reports they receive via ([email protected] , 901 and Haris) 24/7.

The communication channels will be able to facilitate the public’s participation in making sure that everyone is compliant with health protocols. (TDT)