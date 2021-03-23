DOH warns PH may lose COVID-19 vaccination due to officials jumping in line

The Department of Health issues a new warning that the Philippines may lose its COVID-19 vaccine donation from the World Health Organization if some public officials will continue to jump in line to get vaccinated.

The DOH said that it is now investigating reports that some local officials who are not healthcare workers got their COVID-19 shot.

“The DOH once again emphasizes that because our vaccines are limited, these doses should first be given to our healthcare workers who most need and deserve it,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

The WHO warned that the Philippines should follow the priority groups as agreed upon and receive their vaccines first.

“All doses must first be administered to the agreed-upon priority groups starting with HCWs. Giving the vaccines to non-HCWs when not all HCWs have been vaccinated will jeopardize succeeding doses from COVAX,” Vergeire added.

So far Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romuladez, a Cebu town mayor and several Bohol mayors received their COVID-19 shots even if they are not healthcare workers.

The COVAX facility is set to donate COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines covering its 15 to 20 percent population. (TDT)