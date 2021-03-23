Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH: Metro Manila isolation facilities now 78% occupied

Health undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said on Tuesday that the isolation facilities in the National Capital Region are now 78% occupied.

Vega made the remark as the government implements an NCR Plus bubble policy that covers residents of NCR and adjacent provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna.

Isolation facilities include quarantine hotels and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF).

“We need to increase our isolation facilities because our TTMFs and isolation hotels are already occupied at 78%. If we have 8,000 new COVID-19 cases and 4,000 are in NCR since 63% of cases are in NCR, with 97% of them mild and asymptomatic, we need an extra number of isolation facilities,” Vega said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“Ito ang dapat unahin natin kasi ang ospital, last line of defense ‘yan for moderate and severe cases. Most of our cases are asymptomatic and mild, and so our first line of defense should be the TTMFs,” Vega added.

OCTA Research Group said that the number of COVID-19 cases will unlikely to go down in the next two weeks despite government intervention. OCTA research fellow Guido David told CNN Philippines that as of the moment, the reproduction number of COVID-19 in Metro Manila is at 2.1.

“Right now the reproduction number in NCR is about 2.1 and if we want to reduce the number of cases, that means we have to reduce the reproduction number from 2 all the way down to 1,” David said.

The reproduction rate means the number of people can infect.

“This cannot happen in two weeks, unfortunately,” he added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under the so-called bubble or NCR Plus.

Under the new policy, non-essential travels will be prohibited in and out of Metro Manila and other provinces covered by the ‘bubble’. (TDT)

