WATCH: Ajman launches mobile COVID-19 medical center

A new COVID-19 mobile medical centre opened in Ajman will offer various COVID-19 related services, including vaccinations to all members of the community.

The volunteer-run facility was launched under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) represented by medical authorities in Ajman, in collaboration with the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak volunteering programme.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of Ajman, inaugurated the facility, which includes 12 mobile units in a first-of-its kind service.

The units will provide “mobile and rapid solutions for early diagnosis and vaccinations” in different regions of the Emirate of Ajman, “within the framework of joint efforts between state institutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” the Major General said.

Al Nuaimi added that the strategies and plans that were undertaken by the county’s leadership to address the pandemic and limit its spread have seen positive results. This was mainly thanks to the provision of medical care and treatment to citizens and residents alike, which ensured the highest levels of protection. He also credited the government’s adequate monitoring of confirmed and suspected cases, and quick action for curbing the virus.

He went on to say that the centre comes within the framework of the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, to enhance the capabilities of the UAE’s medical sector and enable the first line of defence to serve local communities.

Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE provides medical care services according to the highest medical standards and quality for patients, noting that the COVID-19 mobile medical centre in Ajman has been equipped with the latest devices and facilities that meet the needs of patients.

He also lauded the efforts made by the health authorities in this regard.

For her part, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of General Women’s Union, said that the launch of the mobile voluntary medical centre comes within the keenness of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to empower the UAE doctors to serve the community by adopting innovative initiatives in the “Year of the Fiftieth” that contribute to supporting the efforts of country’s institutions to confront the virus.

She noted that since the start of the pandemic, front line volunteers in the UAE have shown their full readiness and potential to deal with this epidemic and their quick response to treat the patients.

Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical Zone, said that all the necessary arrangements have been completed to operate the centre, which has begun to receive all citizens and residents in Ajman, adding that the capacity of the volunteer medical team has reached more than a thousand references from all segments of society.

The opening ceremony was attended by Al Shamsi; Abdullah Ibrahim Mohammed Abu Al Shawareb, Director of Ajman National Coordination and Response Centre, along with a number of senior officers and officials.