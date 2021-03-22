Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UK, South Africa variants now present in all Metro Manila cities – DOH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Health said that all cities in Metro Manila have reported cases of the more infectious UK and South Africa COVID-19 variants.

“We saw that these variants are now in all cities here in Metro Manila. That is factual,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

RELATED STORY: DOH asks public to act with extreme vigilance amid surge of COVID-19 cases

“In all of the cities, we have either the UK variant or the South Africa variant. Also in other cities, they have both UK variants and South Africa variants,” she added.

The health official said that the presence of these variants drives the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DOH on the other hand did not confirm if there is an ongoing community transmission of the two variants.

READ ON: Duque admits PH did not expect increase in COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has so far detected B.1.1.7 (UK variant) in 223 cases, the B.1.351 (South Africa variant) in 152 cases, and the P.1 (Brazil variant) in one case.

Another variant unique to the Philippines has been discovered but experts have yet to determine if it’s still a variant of concern. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai bans flying of drones in parks

1 hour ago

Maids arrested at Dubai airport for stealing Dhs30,000 five years ago

1 hour ago
DOTr- MRT 3 woman Philippines selfie no mask photo from Jhona Dy

Pasahero ng MRT na nag-selfie nang walang face mask, pinaghahanap ngayon ng DOTr

3 hours ago

Dalawang katao, arestado sa Dubai matapos magbigay ng pekeng resulta ng COVID-19 test

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button