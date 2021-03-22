Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Roque invokes right to privacy when asked to show COVID-19 test result

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that he is invoking his right to privacy when dared to show his COVID-19 positive result.

Roque added that he is entitled to the presumption of regularity of pronouncement as the presidential spokesman.

“That’s covered by privacy,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Roque denies he’s quarantined at luxury hotel 

“Why can’t public officials such as the presidential spokesperson be entitled to the presumption of regularity of pronouncement?” he added.

The palace official announced last week that he tested positive for the virus. Roque however drew flak instead of support in his ordeal.

READ ON: Duterte to Roque: ‘Bakit ka nagpositive?’

Netizens accused Roque of staying in a posh hotel rather than in a quarantine facility. Roque also drew the public ire over his recent out-of-town travels.

“Being positive is not a badge of honor. I stayed in an isolation facility; would I do that if I was not positive?” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 8,019 new COVID-19 cases

31 mins ago

Dubai bans flying of drones in parks

2 hours ago

Maids arrested at Dubai airport for stealing Dhs30,000 five years ago

2 hours ago
DOTr- MRT 3 woman Philippines selfie no mask photo from Jhona Dy

Pasahero ng MRT na nag-selfie nang walang face mask, pinaghahanap ngayon ng DOTr

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button