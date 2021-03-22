Roque invokes right to privacy when asked to show COVID-19 test result

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that he is invoking his right to privacy when dared to show his COVID-19 positive result.

Roque added that he is entitled to the presumption of regularity of pronouncement as the presidential spokesman.

“That’s covered by privacy,” he said.

“Why can’t public officials such as the presidential spokesperson be entitled to the presumption of regularity of pronouncement?” he added.

The palace official announced last week that he tested positive for the virus. Roque however drew flak instead of support in his ordeal.

Netizens accused Roque of staying in a posh hotel rather than in a quarantine facility. Roque also drew the public ire over his recent out-of-town travels.

“Being positive is not a badge of honor. I stayed in an isolation facility; would I do that if I was not positive?” he said. (TDT)