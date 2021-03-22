Latest NewsNewsTFT News

QC gov’t to sue recruitment agency for failing to help OFW who contracted COVID-19

The Quezon City government will go after a manning agency for its supposed failure to help an applicant who tested positive for COVID-19 while waiting for deployment.

City Legal Officer Atty. Orlando Casimiro said the local government will press charges against the Staffhouse Manpower Office for violation of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Disease and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act or Republic Act 11332.

“The city government will also file a complaint before the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) against the company, being a manpower agency sending Filipinos abroad,” he said.

The OFW came from Lapu-Lapu to Quezon City while waiting for his deployment abroad.

The applicant together with 20 others took the swab test and later on he was diagnosed to be positive for the virus. He was asked to leave the staff house.

The patient was said to have requested assistance from the manning agency but was told to go home instead.

“We won’t let this act go unpunished. Inilagay ng manning agency na ito sa panganib ang buhay ng pasyente pati ang napakaraming resident ng lungsod,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“I have ordered our city legal to leave no stone unturned that this manning agency is punished to the full extent of the law,” she added. (TDT)

