PH to receive 400,000 additional doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines will be receiving an additional supply of 400,000 more doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

Amb. Huang said in a Facebook post on Monday that the shipment will be the second batch of vaccines that China has donated for the Philippines after the arrival of the first batch of 600,000 doses on Feb. 28.

“My team has been working round the clock with our Philippine counterparts for the arrival later this week of 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government,” Huang said.

He emphasized the importance of immunizing Filipinos as quickly as possible in light of the resurgence of cases in the Philippines and the spread of new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

“We need to race against time in our efforts to speed up the mass inoculation process,” Huang said.

On March 1, the Philippines began its inoculation of healthcare workers and some government officials a day after the arrival of the CoronaVac doses. (