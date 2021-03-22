Pasahero ng MRT na nag-selfie nang walang face mask, pinaghahanap ngayon ng DOTr

Viral kamakailan sa social media ang post ng isang babaeng nag-selfie habang hindi nakasuot ng face mask sa loob ng MRT sa Pilipinas.

Ang naturang insidente ay nakarating sa Department of Transportation – Metro Rail Transit 3 (DOTr-MRT 3). Hinihikayat ngayon ng naturang ahensya ang publiko para tulungan silang matunton ang naturang babae para masintensyahan.

“We deem the passenger’s action not only reckless and insensitive, but also posed a possible threat to the health of her fellow passengers. We condemn such wanton disregard on these health and safety measures. Hence, we now ask the public’s assistance for information to identify the woman on the video, for investigation and filing of appropriate charges due to violations of the public health and safety protocols,” ayon sa pahayag mula sa DOTr-MRT 3.

Sinsigurado naman ng mga otoridad na titignan din nila kung may pagkukulang sa kanilang mga taong dapat ay nagbabantay sa mga pasahero nang mga panahong iyon.

“Transport marshals have the authority to order commuters who will deliberately disregard health rules, to get off transport vehicles, stations, and terminals. An investigation is likewise being conducted to determine if there was any neglect on the part of the transport marshal on duty,” dagdag ng pahayag mula sa DOTr-MRT 3.

Pinapaalalahanan ng mga otoridad ang mga pasahero na dapat ay laging sumunod sa mga patakaran ng gobyerno, lalo na sa mga sumasakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan, para maiwasan ang paglaganap ng COVID-19 sa bansa.