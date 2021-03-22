Marcos calls for abolition of IATF for ‘mishandling’ COVID-19 pandemic

Senator Imee Marcos said that it’s about time to abolish the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 and appoints public health experts to handle the pandemic.

Senate President Tito Sotto supported the proposal of Marcos.

“Ibuwag na ‘yung IATF. Start from scratch na lang po tayo, tutal klarong-klaro na walang plano,” Marcos said.

“Panahon na na buwagin na ‘yung IATF. Magumpisa na tayo sa totoo na medical na science-based [approach] na talagang makakatulong sa tao,” she added.

Marcos said that the handling has been inept and unduly difficult for the Filipino people.

Marcos stressed that doctors and public health experts should be tapped to improve the current policy in handling the pandemic.

“Dapat mga doctor mga public health experts, ‘yung talagang nakakaintindi nito at sila ang magdi-diretso ng policy,” the senator said. (TDT)