Malacanang expects 25% decrease in COVID-19 cases after NCR bubble implementation

The government says that it is expecting to lower down the COVID-19 cases in the country to at least 25 percent following the two-week National Capital Region bubble or General Community Quarantine with added restrictions.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a “bubble” where residents are only allowed to travel within these areas, with an exception to essential purposes like going to work until April 4.

“We’re estimating that with these measures, and at the end of the two-week period, that the numbers would drop by at least 25 percent. But we’re hoping for more,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ABS-CBN News.

Roque also appealed to the public not to travel during the Holy Week break unless for essential purposes.

“So if they are not going out because of an essential activity, just to get the basics of food or water and to work, you might as well stay home because we all know that the tried and tested formula for preventing the further increase in cases of COVID is staying home,” he added.

The following will be exempted from the restrictions:

1. Essential workers

2. Health and emergency frontline workers

3. Government officials

4. Duly-authorized humanitarian actors

5. Persons travelling for medical purposes

6. Persons going to the airport to travel abroad

7. Anyone crossing zones for work or borders

8. ROFs and OFWs

Public transportation will be fully operational and at its current capacity. Biking and walking are also encouraged.

All mass gatherings are also prohibited including religious activities. Weddings, baptisms, and funerals will only be limited to 10 persons in the next two weeks.

The government and the executive branch will also implement a 30% workforce with the majority of its workers under the work-from-home setup.

The private sector is also being encouraged to follow the 30% capacity. (TDT)