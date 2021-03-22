Maids arrested at Dubai airport for stealing Dhs30,000 five years ago

Two housemaids were apprehended at the Dubai airport after stealing from their sponsor’s house worth Dhs30,000 five years ago.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, a police official said that the maids took their passports from the custody of the driver of their sponsor and the money from a bag kept inside the children’s closet in the house in 2016.

They were arrested at the airport when they attempted to return to the country.

The employer was on vacation when the theft happened. The driver called the employer and reported the robbery.

The employer discovered that the maids stole Dh30,000. He filed a complaint with the police, saying that the maids stole the money as they had access to all the rooms of the house.

The two maids escaped the country and then blacklisted them in all airports.

The maids confessed to the crime including stealing money and taking their passports from their employer’s car.

The case has been referred to the prosecution for further investigation. (TDT)