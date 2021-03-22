Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Maids arrested at Dubai airport for stealing Dhs30,000 five years ago

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Two housemaids were apprehended at the Dubai airport after stealing from their sponsor’s house worth Dhs30,000 five years ago.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, a police official said that the maids took their passports from the custody of the driver of their sponsor and the money from a bag kept inside the children’s closet in the house in 2016.

They were arrested at the airport when they attempted to return to the country.

RELATED STORY: Two UAE-bound Filipinas victimized by online trafficker, intercepted at Clark

The employer was on vacation when the theft happened. The driver called the employer and reported the robbery.

The employer discovered that the maids stole Dh30,000. He filed a complaint with the police, saying that the maids stole the money as they had access to all the rooms of the house.

The two maids escaped the country and then blacklisted them in all airports.

READ ON: Dubai airport authorities spot bizarre objects in Asian visitor’s body scan

The maids confessed to the crime including stealing money and taking their passports from their employer’s car.

The case has been referred to the prosecution for further investigation. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 8,019 new COVID-19 cases

30 mins ago

Dubai bans flying of drones in parks

2 hours ago
DOTr- MRT 3 woman Philippines selfie no mask photo from Jhona Dy

Pasahero ng MRT na nag-selfie nang walang face mask, pinaghahanap ngayon ng DOTr

3 hours ago

Dalawang katao, arestado sa Dubai matapos magbigay ng pekeng resulta ng COVID-19 test

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button